'Assault on human dignity': Rahul Gandhi demands harshest punishment in UP bonded labour case
His comments came as 12 bonded labourers, including minors, with visible torture marks and injuries were rescued on Monday from a paper plate manufacturing factory in Mandi village following a raid conducted by the police.
मुज़फ्फरनगर में मजदूरों की बंधुआ मजदूरी का मामला बेहद चौंकाने वाला है।
बिना मज़दूरी दिए काम करवाने के अलावा, मजदूरों को कुत्तों से कटवाया गया, भाले से गोदा गया, कोड़े मारे गए, और उन्हें मवेशियों का चारा खिलाया गया। यह इंसानी गरिमा पर हमला है - पीड़ितों को न्याय के साथ पुनर्वास…