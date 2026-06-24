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'Assault on human dignity': Rahul Gandhi demands harshest punishment in UP bonded labour case

His comments came as 12 bonded labourers, including minors, with visible torture marks and injuries were rescued on Monday from a paper plate manufacturing factory in Mandi village following a raid conducted by the police.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar PradeshBonded labour

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