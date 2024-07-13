Assembly bypolls: I.N.D.I.A. bloc wins 4 seats, leading on 6; BJP bags 1, ahead on another

New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties won four assembly seats and were leading on six, while the BJP clinched one, and it and an Independent were ahead on one each as votes were counted on Saturday for the by-elections held earlier this week, according to the trends on the EC website.

On Wednesday, bypolls for 13 assembly seats were held in Punjab (1), Himachal Pradesh (3), Uttarakhand (2), West Bengal (4), Madhya Pradesh (1), Bihar (1) and Tamil Nadu (1).

The Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK are among the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties that fielded candidates in the bypolls.

In Punjab, Mohinder Bhagat of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state won the Jalandhar West seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Sheetal Angural by a margin of 37,325 votes, the Election Commission (EC) said.