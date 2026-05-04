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Assembly Election Results 2026 | Fortunes turn tail for I.N.D.I.A. bloc in less than a month

The verdict is set to trigger another subtle but significant shift within the INDIA bloc -- the likelihood of renewed calls for a change in leadership appears diminished.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:50 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:50 IST
India NewsI.N.D.I.Aassembly elections 2026

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