Assembly Elections 2023: Key takeaways as early trends emerge

Counting of votes for Assembly elections in five states got under way at 8 am on Monday, with early trends suggesting an even performance from the BJP and the Congress across the four electoral battlegrounds.

Madhya Pradesh

The BJP surged to an early lead in MP, leading in 106 seats. The Congress, meanwhile, had leads in 88 seats while the BSP was leading in one.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan too, the BJP surged ahead early, leading in 104 seats as opposed to the Congress's 78. The BSP was leading in one, while others had leads in seven seats.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh appeared to be headed for a Congress victory, with the grand old party leading in 54 seats as compared to the BJP's 33 leads. In keeping with the exit polls, although the grand old party is leading in the central Indian state, the BJP is giving them a tough fight.

Telangana

Telangana, where exit polls predicted a victory for the Congress, saw the grand old party surge ahead of the ruling BRS. At the time of writing, the Congress was leading in 67 seats in the southern state, while the BRS was trailing far behind with 32. The BJP, meanwhile, had leads in 11 seats, while the AIMIM was leading in 3. Interestingly, sitting CM KCR is currently leading in one of the two seats he is contesting from.