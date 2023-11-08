Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: I will continue my fight against corruption with your blessings, says Modi at MP rally
Asaduddin Owaisi held a door-to-door campaign for Mohammed Majid Hussain, party's candidate for Nampally Assembly seat. Congress has lost its prestige and they want to return to power by making empty promises again, said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. PM Modi appeals for votes on caste basis, but does not want to do justice to OBCs, said AIMIM chief Owaisi. Track the latest political developments from the five poll-bound states with DH.
PM Modi appeals for votes on caste basis, but does not want to do justice to OBCs: AIMIM chief Owaisi
02:5308 Nov 2023
Nagaland: Over 96 pc voter turnout for Tapi Assembly bypoll
02:5308 Nov 2023
Congress will win 130 plus seats in Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh
06:4608 Nov 2023
PM Modi attacks Congress during his election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh
#WATCH | PM Modi attacks Congress during his election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh
"...This is the time to remain beware of the Congress party. It is that party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides the society for chair; for Congress, the… pic.twitter.com/z4Hs3a1cpx
I will continue my fight against corruption with your blessings, PM Modi says at public rally in MP
06:4308 Nov 2023
Today, praises are being sung of India in the whole world: PM Modi at poll rally
#WATCH | PM Modi addresses a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh
"Today, praises are being sung of India in the whole world. India's Chandrayaan-3 has reached where no other nation has reached. The G20 summit held in India is being talked about by all. Our sportspersons are… pic.twitter.com/O8ApCYOnUS
When we (BJP) formed a government (at the Centre) in 2014, I punctured all the tyres of Congress' corrupt machinery: PM Modi
VIDEO | "When we (BJP) formed a government (at the Centre) in 2014, I punctured all the tyres of Congress' corrupt machinery. We created a 'trishakti' of Aadhaar, bank accounts and mobile that Congress' corrupt machine could not bear," says PM @narendramodi in Damoh, Madhya… pic.twitter.com/S7eX1QSAuH
In my third tenure, I will take the country's economy to top position in the world: PM Modi
06:4308 Nov 2023
India became world's 5th largest economy after 2014, leaving behind the UK which ruled the country for 200 years: PM Modi
06:3608 Nov 2023
Our guarantee is not about looting the country's treasures but taking our country forward: PM Modi
VIDEO | "Our guarantee is not about looting the country's treasures but taking our country forward. Our guarantee is not about getting votes, but making the countrymen more capable," says PM @narendramodi at an election rally in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.
Congress has lost its prestige and they want to return to power by making empty promises again: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
VIDEO | "Congress has lost its prestige and they want to return to power by making empty promises again. However, they have been completely exposed now," says Union minister @gssjodhpur at a press conference.