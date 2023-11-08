JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: I will continue my fight against corruption with your blessings, says Modi at MP rally

Asaduddin Owaisi held a door-to-door campaign for Mohammed Majid Hussain, party's candidate for Nampally Assembly seat. Congress has lost its prestige and they want to return to power by making empty promises again, said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. PM Modi appeals for votes on caste basis, but does not want to do justice to OBCs, said AIMIM chief Owaisi. Track the latest political developments from the five poll-bound states with DH.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 07:14 IST

Highlights
04:4508 Nov 2023

PM Modi appeals for votes on caste basis, but does not want to do justice to OBCs: AIMIM chief Owaisi

02:5308 Nov 2023

Nagaland: Over 96 pc voter turnout for Tapi Assembly bypoll

02:5308 Nov 2023

Congress will win 130 plus seats in Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh

06:4608 Nov 2023

PM Modi attacks Congress during his election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

06:4308 Nov 2023

I will continue my fight against corruption with your blessings, PM Modi says at public rally in MP

06:4308 Nov 2023

Today, praises are being sung of India in the whole world: PM Modi at poll rally

06:4308 Nov 2023

When we (BJP) formed a government (at the Centre) in 2014, I punctured all the tyres of Congress' corrupt machinery: PM Modi

06:4308 Nov 2023

In my third tenure, I will take the country's economy to top position in the world: PM Modi

06:4308 Nov 2023

India became world's 5th largest economy after 2014, leaving behind the UK which ruled the country for 200 years: PM Modi

06:3608 Nov 2023

Our guarantee is not about looting the country's treasures but taking our country forward: PM Modi

06:3608 Nov 2023

From ground to space, India is being applauded everywhere. PM Modi at rally in MP

06:1908 Nov 2023

Asaduddin Owaisi holds a door-to-door campaign for Mohammed Majid Hussain, party's candidate for Nampally Assembly seat

06:1908 Nov 2023

Congress has lost its prestige and they want to return to power by making empty promises again: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

(Published 08 November 2023, 02:53 IST)
