Assembly Elections 2023 Live: BSP is only party which contests polls with help of party workers, not wealthy people, says Mayawati
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 02:46 IST
02:4609 Nov 2023
"Laapata model, scams, corruption": PM Modi goes all guns blazing against Congress in Madhya Pradesh
02:4609 Nov 2023
Guarantees given by Congress are just a step for coming into power: Jairam Thakur
02:4609 Nov 2023
BSP is the only party in the country which contests elections with the help of its party workers and not with the help of wealthy people
Sarma invokes Babar, Aurangzeb in poll-bound MP to attack Congress
"We have to reject the Hindutva of 'Chunavi' Congress," Sarma said at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa.
Madhya Pradesh elections: A ground report from Budhni, CM Chouhan's bastion
In his Budhni seat, there are no formidable opponents in sight, but Shivraj Chouhan is fighting the toughest elections of his life.
(Published 09 November 2023, 02:46 IST)