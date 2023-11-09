JOIN US
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: BSP is only party which contests polls with help of party workers, not wealthy people, says Mayawati

Track the latest developments from the five poll-bound states with DH.
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 02:46 IST

Highlights
"Laapata model, scams, corruption": PM Modi goes all guns blazing against Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Guarantees given by Congress are just a step for coming into power: Jairam Thakur 

BSP is the only party in the country which contests elections with the help of its party workers and not with the help of wealthy people

Sarma invokes Babar, Aurangzeb in poll-bound MP to attack Congress

"We have to reject the Hindutva of 'Chunavi' Congress," Sarma said at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa.

Madhya Pradesh elections: A ground report from Budhni, CM Chouhan's bastion

In his Budhni seat, there are no formidable opponents in sight, but Shivraj Chouhan is fighting the toughest elections of his life.

(Published 09 November 2023, 02:46 IST)
Indian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023Assembly Election 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

