Home

LIVE
Assembly Election 2023 updates: All eyes on MP, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana as voting next month

As the CEC announced the polling and counting dates for five states, he said, "In 40 days, we visited all 5 states and held discussions with political parties, as well as with Central and state enforcement agencies". He also mentioned that the total number of voters in all the 5 states is 16.1 crore. As elections inch closer, track the latest updates only with DH!
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 02:58 IST

Highlights
02:5810 Oct 2023

02:2410 Oct 2023

Polling, counting dates for Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan & Telangana announced; check details here

The date of polling in Mizoram will be November 7, while Chhattisgarh will see votes cast in two phases, the first phase coinciding with Mizoram's polling day. The second phase of voting in the state will be on November 17.

02:2410 Oct 2023

Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Telangana

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Telangana with immediate effect and all officials involved in election duty are deemed to be considered on deputation with the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Monday.

(Published 10 October 2023, 02:58 IST)
