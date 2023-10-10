Assembly Election 2023 updates: All eyes on MP, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana as voting next month
As the CEC announced the polling and counting dates for five states, he said, "In 40 days, we visited all 5 states and held discussions with political parties, as well as with Central and state enforcement agencies". He also mentioned that the total number of voters in all the 5 states is 16.1 crore. As elections inch closer, track the latest updates only with DH!
Highlights
02:5810 Oct 2023
02:2410 Oct 2023
02:2410 Oct 2023
The date of polling in Mizoram will be November 7, while Chhattisgarh will see votes cast in two phases, the first phase coinciding with Mizoram's polling day. The second phase of voting in the state will be on November 17.
Read more
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Telangana with immediate effect and all officials involved in election duty are deemed to be considered on deputation with the Election Commission, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Monday.
Read more
