Assembly Election 2023 updates: Pawan Khera’s wife, Kota Neelima, gets Congress ticket in Telangana's Sanathnagar
Track the latest updates off the upcoming assembly elections in five states with DH!
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 04:31 IST
Highlights
03:5415 Oct 2023
Congress releases a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming election in Chhattisgarh
03:5415 Oct 2023
Congress releases a list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls
03:5415 Oct 2023
Congress releases a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy to contest from Kodangal
Kota Neelima, Pawan Khera’s wife gets ticket in Telangana's Sanathnagar
We are really hopeful that we shall be able to win the majority and form the government (again): Mizoram CM Zoramthanga
"So, the next time, by the grace of God, we hope that we shall be able to form the government, and the right and correct progress of the economy of the Mizo people will start from the next session," Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tells PTI.
.
Congress releases a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming election in Chhattisgarh
Congress releases a list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls
Congress releases a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy to contest from Kodangal
PDF
PR Telangana 55 seats 2023 (1).pdfView
Anti-BJP forces should unite in every state for 2024 elections: Stalin
Stalin also pitched the need for a quota within the 33 per cent reservation for OBC and minority women to ensure that the voices of the marginalised and economically disadvantaged resonate in Assemblies and Parliament.
Read more
We are confident that this time we will be able to send our party's representative to the Lok Sabha: Assam minister & Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora
Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy takes exception to Rahul Gandhi's attack on BJP
Telangana polls: Rs 48 Cr in cash, 37 kg gold seized so far
'In Rajasthan, 'Rivaj' will change, 'Raj' will not change.'
(Published 15 October 2023, 02:58 IST)