Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Election 2023 updates: Pawan Khera’s wife, Kota Neelima, gets Congress ticket in Telangana's Sanathnagar

Track the latest updates off the upcoming assembly elections in five states with DH!
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 04:31 IST

Highlights
03:5415 Oct 2023

Congress releases a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming election in Chhattisgarh

03:5415 Oct 2023

Congress releases a list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

03:5415 Oct 2023

Congress releases a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy to contest from Kodangal

04:1815 Oct 2023

Kota Neelima, Pawan Khera’s wife gets ticket in  Telangana's Sanathnagar

04:1815 Oct 2023

We are really hopeful that we shall be able to win the majority and form the government (again): Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

"So, the next time, by the grace of God, we hope that we shall be able to form the government, and the right and correct progress of the economy of the Mizo people will start from the next session," Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tells PTI.

.

PDF
PR Telangana 55 seats 2023 (1).pdf
View
02:5815 Oct 2023

Anti-BJP forces should unite in every state for 2024 elections: Stalin

Stalin also pitched the need for a quota within the 33 per cent reservation for OBC and minority women to ensure that the voices of the marginalised and economically disadvantaged resonate in Assemblies and Parliament.

Read more

02:5815 Oct 2023

We are confident that this time we will be able to send our party's representative to the Lok Sabha: Assam minister & Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora

01:4315 Oct 2023

Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy takes exception to Rahul Gandhi's attack on BJP

01:4315 Oct 2023

Telangana polls: Rs 48 Cr in cash, 37 kg gold seized so far

01:4315 Oct 2023

'In Rajasthan, 'Rivaj' will change, 'Raj' will not change.'

(Published 15 October 2023, 02:58 IST)
BJPCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaChhattisgarhBRSMizoramMNFI.N.D.I.ATelangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

