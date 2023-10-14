Home
Home

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: As BJP intensifies Hindutva pitch, Cong, BRS race to woo Muslim votes in Telangana

Prominent BC leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah has quit Congress, likely to join ruling BRS ahead of Telangana polls. Ahead of Telangana polls on November 30, there appears to be an intense race between Congress and the ruling BRS to get the chunk of the Muslim votes in the November 30 polls. Track the latest developments ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in five states with DH.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 03:10 IST

Highlights
02:3914 Oct 2023

Prominent BC leader Ponnala quits Congress, likely to join ruling BRS

02:2014 Oct 2023

‘MNF’s doublespeak stands exposed’

02:2014 Oct 2023

As BJP intensifies Hindutva pitch, Congress, BRS race to woo Muslim vote

In a major setback to the Opposition Congress in poll-bound Telangana, senior leader and former minister, Ponnala Lakshmaiah quit the party on Friday. A prominent BC leader with over four decades of association with the Congress party, Lakshmaiah in in the resignation letter to AICC president Mallikharjuna Kharge said he cannot stand the unjust environment currently prevailing in the party.

Read more

Ahead of the assembly polls in Mizoram, Lalduhoma, the chief of the ruling MNF’s main challenger Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), tells Sumir Karmakar of DH that Chief Minister Zoramthanga is espousing the cause of “Zo Unification” only for votes.

Read more

Hyderabad: Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah set the party's tone in the state with his 'Modern Razakars' talk raising the saffron party's 'Hindutva Pitch', there appears to be an intense race between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to get the chunk of the Muslim votes in the November 30 polls.

Read more

(Published 14 October 2023, 02:39 IST)
India News

