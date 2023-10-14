Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: As BJP intensifies Hindutva pitch, Cong, BRS race to woo Muslim votes in Telangana

Credit: PTI Photo
In a major setback to the Opposition Congress in poll-bound Telangana, senior leader and former minister, Ponnala Lakshmaiah quit the party on Friday. A prominent BC leader with over four decades of association with the Congress party, Lakshmaiah in in the resignation letter to AICC president Mallikharjuna Kharge said he cannot stand the unjust environment currently prevailing in the party.
Ahead of the assembly polls in Mizoram, Lalduhoma, the chief of the ruling MNF’s main challenger Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), tells Sumir Karmakar of DH that Chief Minister Zoramthanga is espousing the cause of “Zo Unification” only for votes.
Hyderabad: Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah set the party's tone in the state with his 'Modern Razakars' talk raising the saffron party's 'Hindutva Pitch', there appears to be an intense race between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to get the chunk of the Muslim votes in the November 30 polls.
