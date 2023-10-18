Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Cong CEC meeting under way at AICC HQ in Delhi
Good morning, readers! As Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana head for Assembly elections, the high stakes political action in these poll-bound states have piqued the interest of the nation. Catch the latest updates on all the political happenings from these states.
Last Updated 18 October 2023, 04:34 IST
Highlights
04:0118 Oct 2023
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, hold CEC meeting at party headquarters in Delhi
03:4618 Oct 2023
Congress leaders arrive for CEC meeting at party headquarters in Delhi
03:2418 Oct 2023
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrives at the AICC headquarters in Delhi
02:3518 Oct 2023
BJP president JP Nadda to visit Rajasthan today, to hold meetings with party leaders of Ajmer, Kota divisions
Congress CEC meeting begins in Delhi, to finalise candidates in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh
Congress leaders holding a CEC meeting.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at AICC headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee meeting
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot leaves from 15 GRG Congress war room, in Delhi after attending the Congress Screening Committee meeting for Rajasthan Assembly elections
BJP's core group meetings deliberate on ticket allocation for Rajasthan, MP polls
(Published 18 October 2023, 03:08 IST)