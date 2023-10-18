News Shots
Home

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Cong CEC meeting under way at AICC HQ in Delhi

Good morning, readers! As Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana head for Assembly elections, the high stakes political action in these poll-bound states have piqued the interest of the nation. Catch the latest updates on all the political happenings from these states.
Last Updated 18 October 2023, 04:34 IST

Highlights
04:0118 Oct 2023

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, hold CEC meeting at party headquarters in Delhi

03:4618 Oct 2023

Congress leaders arrive for CEC meeting at party headquarters in Delhi

03:2418 Oct 2023

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrives at the AICC headquarters in Delhi

02:3518 Oct 2023

BJP president JP Nadda to visit Rajasthan today, to hold meetings with party leaders of Ajmer, Kota divisions

04:3418 Oct 2023

Congress CEC meeting begins in Delhi, to finalise candidates in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

04:0118 Oct 2023

Congress leaders holding a CEC meeting.

Credit: PTI 

03:4618 Oct 2023

03:4318 Oct 2023

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at AICC headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee meeting

03:2418 Oct 2023

02:3518 Oct 2023

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot leaves from 15 GRG Congress war room, in Delhi after attending the Congress Screening Committee meeting for Rajasthan Assembly elections

02:3518 Oct 2023

BJP's core group meetings deliberate on ticket allocation for Rajasthan, MP polls

02:3518 Oct 2023

(Published 18 October 2023, 03:08 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaChhattisgarhBRSMizoramMNFI.N.D.I.ATelangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

