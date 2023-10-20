News Shots
india

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: BJP will win Chhattisgarh polls with full majority, says Union Minister Arjun Munda

Good morning, reader! Get all the high voltage political updates from poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana only with DH.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 02:15 IST

Highlights
01:1420 Oct 2023

"BJP has played an important role in the formation of this state and BJP has worked a lot for the development of Chhattisgarh but people are upset with the present govt. This time the BJP will win the Assembly elections with a full majority," says Union Minister Arjun Munda

01:1420 Oct 2023

"I want to thank the high command of Congress for giving me the ticket to contest Assembly polls. We have to bring development in Khandwa that could not take place in last five years," says Congress leader Kundan Malviya

01:1420 Oct 2023

Rajasthan Assembly polls: CM Ashok Gehlot and his three musketeers

01:1420 Oct 2023

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today confirmed in a presser that tickets of all Sachin Pilot's supporters have been cleared, putting to rest the news of constant bickering between the two leaders.  
(Published 20 October 2023, 02:15 IST)
