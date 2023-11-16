JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Amit Shah takes fresh shots at Bhupesh Baghel, Rahul readies for Rajasthan campaign

Rahul Gandhi will begin campaigning in Rajasthan today, as Madhya Pradesh and parts of Chhattisgarh await polling tomorrow. Track the latest political updates regarding the upcoming elections with DH!
Last Updated 16 November 2023, 02:39 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3816 Nov 2023

Rahul Gandhi to finally start campaigning in Rajasthan from today

02:3816 Nov 2023

Congress don't have any options left other than lying: Former Himachal CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur

02:0616 Nov 2023

Bhupesh Kaka has made Chhattisgarh an ATM of the Congress, alleges Amit Shah

02:3816 Nov 2023

Rahul Gandhi to finally start campaigning in Rajasthan from today

The Gandhi scion's absence thus far was noted by many who felt it was due to disgruntlement with Ashok Gehlot who had sabotaged the party high command's plans to place Sachin Pilot in his stead. The Congress top brass has however denied that there are any cracks in their party regarding this incident.

Read more

02:3816 Nov 2023

Congress don't have any options left other than lying: Former Himachal CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur

Thakur went on to compare Himachal with Rajasthan, saying that there too, Congress's guarantees had not been implemented though the party's government is in power.

02:0616 Nov 2023

Damoh MP and union minister Prahlad Patel is one of the party veterans that the BJP has fielded in Madhya Pradesh

Ahead of his contest from Narsingpur, Patel tells DH’s Amrita Madhukalya that it is the party which will decide the fate of each senior leader

02:0616 Nov 2023

Bhupesh Kaka has made Chhattisgarh an ATM of the Congress, alleges Amit Shah

(Published 16 November 2023, 02:38 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAssembly Elections 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on