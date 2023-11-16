Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Amit Shah takes fresh shots at Bhupesh Baghel, Rahul readies for Rajasthan campaign
Rahul Gandhi will begin campaigning in Rajasthan today, as Madhya Pradesh and parts of Chhattisgarh await polling tomorrow. Track the latest political updates regarding the upcoming elections with DH!
Last Updated 16 November 2023, 02:39 IST
Highlights
02:3816 Nov 2023
Rahul Gandhi to finally start campaigning in Rajasthan from today
02:3816 Nov 2023
Congress don't have any options left other than lying: Former Himachal CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur
02:0616 Nov 2023
Bhupesh Kaka has made Chhattisgarh an ATM of the Congress, alleges Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi to finally start campaigning in Rajasthan from today
The Gandhi scion's absence thus far was noted by many who felt it was due to disgruntlement with Ashok Gehlot who had sabotaged the party high command's plans to place Sachin Pilot in his stead. The Congress top brass has however denied that there are any cracks in their party regarding this incident.
Read more
Congress don't have any options left other than lying: Former Himachal CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur
Thakur went on to compare Himachal with Rajasthan, saying that there too, Congress's guarantees had not been implemented though the party's government is in power.
Damoh MP and union minister Prahlad Patel is one of the party veterans that the BJP has fielded in Madhya Pradesh
Ahead of his contest from Narsingpur, Patel tells DH’s Amrita Madhukalya that it is the party which will decide the fate of each senior leader
Bhupesh Kaka has made Chhattisgarh an ATM of the Congress, alleges Amit Shah
(Published 16 November 2023, 02:38 IST)