Assembly Elections 2023 Live: BJP distributed money and liquor all day yesterday, says Kamal Nath amid MP polls

"Today is the second and last round of voting in Chhattisgarh assembly elections. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise. Your every vote is valuable for democracy", wrote PM Modi in a message on X to the voters as Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh gears for polls today.
VD Sharma in a meeting at BJP Control Room said that "Our state BJP team is monitoring the elections under way in the state. Our workers in the Control Room are making sure that the elections are organised in the best possible way. People of the state will bless the BJP and we will get a huge majority. BJP is going to create history in Madhya Pradesh."
"All my 'ladli' sisters are blessing me. All my sisters, daughters, sons are happy by Madhya Pradesh's development and public welfare schemes. All of them are blessing the BJP," says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan before casting his vote.
State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath said, "I have faith in the entire state that they will side with the truth. I trust the public, the voters. I am not Shivraj Singh that I will say that we will win these many or that many seats. Public will decide the number of seats..."
"BJP has Police, money and administration. They will have it for a few more hours now. Yesterday, I received several phone calls, someone sent me a video that shows that liquor and money was being distributed," he said.