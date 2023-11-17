Assembly Elections 2023 Live: BJP distributed money and liquor all day yesterday, says Kamal Nath amid MP polls

State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath said, "I have faith in the entire state that they will side with the truth. I trust the public, the voters. I am not Shivraj Singh that I will say that we will win these many or that many seats. Public will decide the number of seats..."

"BJP has Police, money and administration. They will have it for a few more hours now. Yesterday, I received several phone calls, someone sent me a video that shows that liquor and money was being distributed," he said.