Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: BJP distributed money and liquor all day yesterday, says Kamal Nath amid MP polls

Elections for 230 seats has begun in Madhya Pradesh, while Chhattisgarh will also have its second round of assembly election voting today. Track the latest updates from the assembly elections with DH.
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 03:32 IST

Highlights
01:4717 Nov 2023

Urge people of MP to touch goal of 100% voting, says Union min and BJP candidate Prahlad Patel

01:4717 Nov 2023

Vote for the betterment of Chhattisgarh, says CM Baghel

01:4717 Nov 2023

Voting begins on all 230 assembly seats of MP

03:3117 Nov 2023

PM Modi requests voters to exercise their franchise amid Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh polls

PM Modi

Credit: X/@narendramodi

"Today is the second and last round of voting in Chhattisgarh assembly elections. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise. Your every vote is valuable for democracy", wrote PM Modi in a message on X to the voters as Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh gears for polls today.

03:1917 Nov 2023

BJP is going to create history in Madhya Pradesh, says state BJP President VD Sharma

Credit: X/@ANI

VD Sharma in a meeting at BJP Control Room said that "Our state BJP team is monitoring the elections under way in the state. Our workers in the Control Room are making sure that the elections are organised in the best possible way. People of the state will bless the BJP and we will get a huge majority. BJP is going to create history in Madhya Pradesh."

03:0717 Nov 2023

Shivraj Chouhan says he is blessed by his 'ladli' sisters before casting his vote in MP

[object Object]

Credit: X/@PTI_News

"All my 'ladli' sisters are blessing me. All my sisters, daughters, sons are happy by Madhya Pradesh's development and public welfare schemes. All of them are blessing the BJP," says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan before casting his vote.

03:0317 Nov 2023

Kamal Nath casts his vote in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh 

02:4817 Nov 2023

BJP distributed money and liquor all day yesterday, says Kamal Nath amid voting in MP

State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath said, "I have faith in the entire state that they will side with the truth. I trust the public, the voters. I am not Shivraj Singh that I will say that we will win these many or that many seats. Public will decide the number of seats..."

"BJP has Police, money and administration. They will have it for a few more hours now. Yesterday, I received several phone calls, someone sent me a video that shows that liquor and money was being distributed," he said.

02:3917 Nov 2023

Voting begins for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections; remaining 70 seats in the fray

(Published 17 November 2023, 01:50 IST)
BJPCongressIndian PoliticsTelangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

