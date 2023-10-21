JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Cong aware that vote of people not with them hence they are talking about caste census, says Akhilesh Yadav

Track the latest updates on the upcoming assembly elections in five states with DH!
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 03:12 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
24:4121 Oct 2023

Congress is aware that the vote of people they have been looking for is not with them anymore and hence they are talking about caste census, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

24:4121 Oct 2023

We will win more than 130 seats in upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

24:4121 Oct 2023

Oust 'corrupt' BRS govt, support BJP, Union Minister Smriti Irani urges Telangana people

03:1221 Oct 2023

Cops seize Rs 243 crore-worth goodies in 10 days in poll-bound Telangana

For Telangana, it is a record of sorts as during the last Assembly polls in 2018, the seizures all along the period of MCC were just Rs 103 crore. Of this year’s seizures, the majority was in the form of gold, silver and diamonds.

Read more

02:2521 Oct 2023

BJP Central Election Committe on Telangana elections held a meeting on October 20th night

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are present at the meeting.

24:4121 Oct 2023

Congress is aware that the vote of people they have been looking for is not with them anymore and hence they are talking about caste census, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

24:4121 Oct 2023

We will win more than 130 seats in upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

24:4121 Oct 2023

Oust 'corrupt' BRS govt, support BJP, Union Minister Smriti Irani urges Telangana people

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday alleged that corruption is at its peak in Telangana and urged the people to dethrone the "corrupt" Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in the upcoming assembly elections.

(Published 21 October 2023, 02:26 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Assembly Elections 2023NCPShiv SenaSamajwadi PartyJDSShiv Sena (UBT)I.N.D.I.ATelangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on