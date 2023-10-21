Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Cong aware that vote of people not with them hence they are talking about caste census, says Akhilesh Yadav
24:4121 Oct 2023
Congress is aware that the vote of people they have been looking for is not with them anymore and hence they are talking about caste census, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
24:4121 Oct 2023
We will win more than 130 seats in upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh
24:4121 Oct 2023
Oust 'corrupt' BRS govt, support BJP, Union Minister Smriti Irani urges Telangana people
Cops seize Rs 243 crore-worth goodies in 10 days in poll-bound Telangana
For Telangana, it is a record of sorts as during the last Assembly polls in 2018, the seizures all along the period of MCC were just Rs 103 crore. Of this year’s seizures, the majority was in the form of gold, silver and diamonds.
BJP Central Election Committe on Telangana elections held a meeting on October 20th night
PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are present at the meeting.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday alleged that corruption is at its peak in Telangana and urged the people to dethrone the "corrupt" Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in the upcoming assembly elections.
