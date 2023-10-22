Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: We will win more seats than previous elections, says Telangana Minister KTR Rao
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 03:46 IST
Highlights
24:3622 Oct 2023
I want to thank BJP's top leadership for trusting a small worker like me, says BJP leader Rakesh Golu Shukla after being fielded from Indore-3 Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh
24:3622 Oct 2023
We will win more seats than previous elections and we will cross 88 seats, more than last time, says Telangana Minister KTR Rao
24:3622 Oct 2023
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje thanks PM Modi, Nadda after being named BJP candidate from Jhalrapatan
I am extremely disappointed that those who are completely incompetent got ticket (to contest elections), while I was denied the same. I am a tribal leader and have been working for 30 years, says BJP leader Ranjana Baghel
Rajasthan BJP files complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over remarks at Sikrai rally
The Rajasthan BJP here has filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demanding action against her for 'spreading lies with malicious intentions' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting.
More than 3 lakhs booth level Karyakarthas will be working in 119 Constituency. What is I.N.D.I.A alliance? Until Rahul Gandhi is there, Congress will remain exactly where it is. It will not go forward. The BJP has lost the plot and will not get a deposit in 110 seats, he said.
(Published 22 October 2023, 02:25 IST)