JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

Track the latest updates on the upcoming assembly elections in five states with DH!
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 02:39 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2123 Oct 2023

Vote for AIMIM if you want freedom from hate, discrimination, says Asaduddin Owaisi in Jaipur

02:0223 Oct 2023

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

02:0223 Oct 2023

BJP seeks to dispel Congress charges with 1st list for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

02:3923 Oct 2023

Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit to benefit Congress in Madhya Pradesh, says Govind Singh

The Congress stands to gain from his departure, and it was evidently reflected in the local body election following his exit, he said.

Read more

02:3823 Oct 2023

Congress forms four-member coordination panel for Rajasthan polls

"The Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of a Coordination Committee for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Rajasthan - 2023, with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

Read more

02:3423 Oct 2023

In Jaipur, we won 5 seats out of 8, this time our target is 8 out of 8, says Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

02:3023 Oct 2023

"The party has trusted me... It would be a matter of joy that I have reached their expectations", says Rajasthan Minister and Congress Candidate from Dausa, Murari Lal Meena.

On the second list of Congress for assembly elections, Rajasthan Minister and Congress Candidate from Dausa, Murari Lal Meena says, "The party has trusted me... It would be a matter of joy that I have reached their expectations... Our workers are enthusiastic... We will win Dausa Vidhan Sabha seat with a huge margin..." (ANI).

02:2123 Oct 2023

Vote for AIMIM if you want freedom from hate, discrimination, says Asaduddin Owaisi in Jaipur

He alleged that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, hatred among people has increased. He also told people if they wanted to end hatred and communalism then they had to understand their political strength.

Read more

02:0223 Oct 2023

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

02:0223 Oct 2023

BJP seeks to dispel Congress charges with 1st list for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

The BJP in its first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections has sought to dispel Congress allegations that the saffron party has a tacit alliance with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to keep the grand old party out of power.

Read more

02:0223 Oct 2023

I am feeling great that Congress party trusted me again, says Congress leader Kuldeep Singh on release of third list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

02:0223 Oct 2023

Supporters of BJP dissidents damage furniture in party office in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

Supporters of BJP dissidents allegedly damaged furniture in the party's Rajsamand district office and burnt election campaign-related material on the road along with tyres to protest against ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections, with police saying no case has been registered in this connection yet.

(Published 23 October 2023, 02:22 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAAPIndian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023BRSAIMIMI.N.D.I.ATelangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on