Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections
Track the latest updates on the upcoming assembly elections in five states with DH!
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 02:39 IST
Highlights
02:2123 Oct 2023
Vote for AIMIM if you want freedom from hate, discrimination, says Asaduddin Owaisi in Jaipur
02:0223 Oct 2023
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections
02:0223 Oct 2023
BJP seeks to dispel Congress charges with 1st list for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023
Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit to benefit Congress in Madhya Pradesh, says Govind Singh
The Congress stands to gain from his departure, and it was evidently reflected in the local body election following his exit, he said.
Read more
Congress forms four-member coordination panel for Rajasthan polls
"The Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of a Coordination Committee for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Rajasthan - 2023, with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.
Read more
In Jaipur, we won 5 seats out of 8, this time our target is 8 out of 8, says Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
"The party has trusted me... It would be a matter of joy that I have reached their expectations", says Rajasthan Minister and Congress Candidate from Dausa, Murari Lal Meena.
On the second list of Congress for assembly elections, Rajasthan Minister and Congress Candidate from Dausa, Murari Lal Meena says, "The party has trusted me... It would be a matter of joy that I have reached their expectations... Our workers are enthusiastic... We will win Dausa Vidhan Sabha seat with a huge margin..." (ANI).
Vote for AIMIM if you want freedom from hate, discrimination, says Asaduddin Owaisi in Jaipur
He alleged that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, hatred among people has increased. He also told people if they wanted to end hatred and communalism then they had to understand their political strength.
Read more
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections
BJP seeks to dispel Congress charges with 1st list for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023
The BJP in its first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections has sought to dispel Congress allegations that the saffron party has a tacit alliance with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to keep the grand old party out of power.
Read more
I am feeling great that Congress party trusted me again, says Congress leader Kuldeep Singh on release of third list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections
Supporters of BJP dissidents damage furniture in party office in Rajasthan's Rajsamand
Supporters of BJP dissidents allegedly damaged furniture in the party's Rajsamand district office and burnt election campaign-related material on the road along with tyres to protest against ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections, with police saying no case has been registered in this connection yet.
(Published 23 October 2023, 02:22 IST)