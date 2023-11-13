Assembly Elections 2023 Live: 4,798 candidates file nominations for 119 assembly seats in Telangana

A total of 4,798 candidates from various political parties filed 5,716 sets of nominations for the 119 seats ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana.

The process of filing nominations began on November 3 when the gazette notification for the election was issued and continued till November 10, the last day for submitting nominations. The nominations would be scrutinised on November 13 and November 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures, according to the schedule of election.