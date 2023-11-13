JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: 4,798 candidates file nominations for 119 assembly seats in Telangana

Track all the latest news and updates from the upcoming Assembly elections with DH!
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 02:48 IST

Highlights
02:4813 Nov 2023

01:4013 Nov 2023

01:4013 Nov 2023

02:4813 Nov 2023

01:4013 Nov 2023

A total of 4,798 candidates from various political parties filed 5,716 sets of nominations for the 119 seats ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana.

The process of filing nominations began on November 3 when the gazette notification for the election was issued and continued till November 10, the last day for submitting nominations. The nominations would be scrutinised on November 13 and November 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures, according to the schedule of election.

01:4013 Nov 2023

Telangana polls: BRS MLA 'attacked' during Congress, BRS workers clash

Ruling BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju was allegedly attacked during a clash that broke out between workers of BRS and Congress in Achampet town of Nagarkurnool district, police said on Sunday.

(Published 13 November 2023, 02:48 IST)
