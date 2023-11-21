JOIN US
india

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Cong will not get opportunity to be Oppn party in Rajasthan, says Piyush Goyal

Track all the latest updates Assembly polls here with DH.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 02:34 IST

Highlights
02:2621 Nov 2023

Cong will not even get the opportunity to be an opposition party in Rajasthan, says Piyush Goyal

02:2621 Nov 2023

The people have made up their minds and they will repeat the government: Gehlot

02:2621 Nov 2023

Eye on Telangana polls: Amit Shah attacks rivals on dynastic politics, vows to end 4% Muslim reservation

02:2621 Nov 2023

(Published 21 November 2023, 02:34 IST)
