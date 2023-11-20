Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Telangana has been eclipsed by KCR and BRS, says Nadda at poll rally
As counting day approaches, track all poll-related updates from the five states, including Rajasthan and Telangana where polling is due, with DH.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 02:28 IST
Highlights
02:2820 Nov 2023
PM ‘copying’ K’taka’s guarantees, promising them in campaigns: DKS
02:0020 Nov 2023
Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: PM Modi
02:0020 Nov 2023
Telangana has been eclipsed by KCR and BRS. You have a chance to get rid of it on the 30th: JP Nadda
PM ‘copying’ K’taka’s guarantees, promising them in campaigns: DKS
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘copying’ Karnataka’s guarantee schemes as he was promising similar schemes while campaigning for Assembly elections in five states.
Shivakumar appealed to party workers to spread the message that if the BJP comes to power, it will discontinue the guarantees being implemented in Karnataka.
Read more
Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: PM Modi
Telangana has been eclipsed by KCR and BRS. You have a chance to get rid of it on the 30th: JP Nadda
(Published 20 November 2023, 02:28 IST)