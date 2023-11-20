JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Telangana has been eclipsed by KCR and BRS, says Nadda at poll rally

As counting day approaches, track all poll-related updates from the five states, including Rajasthan and Telangana where polling is due, with DH.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 02:28 IST

02:2820 Nov 2023

02:2820 Nov 2023

PM ‘copying’ K’taka’s guarantees, promising them in campaigns: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘copying’ Karnataka’s guarantee schemes as he was promising similar schemes while campaigning for Assembly elections in five states.

Shivakumar appealed to party workers to spread the message that if the BJP comes to power, it will discontinue the guarantees being implemented in Karnataka.

Read more

(Published 20 November 2023, 02:28 IST)
