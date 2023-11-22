JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: I request people of Rajasthan to repeat their govt again, says Ashok Gehlot

Track DH for all the latest updates on Assembly polls!
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 03:05 IST

Highlights
02:5922 Nov 2023

PM, Vasundhara Raje shared stage first time since announcement of Rajasthan polls

02:5622 Nov 2023

Akbaruddin Owaisi asks police to leave after being asked to stop his speech

02:4122 Nov 2023

People want relief from the bad governance of BJP: Congress leader Jitu Patwari says

03:0122 Nov 2023

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in Rajasthan's Churu and Shahpura 

02:5922 Nov 2023

02:5622 Nov 2023

02:4122 Nov 2023

The BJP will be wiped out in the Assembly elections in five states: Ajay Rai

02:4122 Nov 2023

There is an atmosphere of joy everywhere and discussions are being held with (BJP's) candidates: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

02:4122 Nov 2023

02:4122 Nov 2023

Ashok Gehlot requests people of Rajasthan to repeat  their govt again

(Published 22 November 2023, 02:59 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressAssembly Elections 2023India PoliticsBRSMizoramAssembly Election 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

