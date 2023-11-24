Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Campaigning in Rajasthan ends, polling on Saturday
The Campaign trail in Rajasthan might have come to an end, but war of words continue, with Rahul Gandhi being served a show-cause notice by EC for 'panauti', 'pickpocket' remarks against PM Modi. Promises galore in Telangana, newest being KCR promising special IT Park for Muslim youths. Rajasthan gears up to vote tomorrow, while Telangana will have its showdown on November 30. Track all latest updates on Assembly pools here with us on DH!
Last Updated 24 November 2023, 02:46 IST
Parties fixated on royalty's enduring influence in Rajasthan
BJP, which believes dynastic politics is democracy’s biggest enemy, however seems fixated on royalty. It has five royals in the fray while Congress has placed faith on one, writes Rakhee Roytalukdar.
Mohsin Ahmed Khan (Ex-Chairman) Dist Waqf Board, Karimnagar has resigned from
BRS
and alleged that Minister
Gangula
has grabbed 54 acres of Waqf land in Kazipur village
Campaigning in Rajasthan ends, polling on Saturday
Congress will form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh: Baghel
(Published 24 November 2023, 02:43 IST)