india

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Campaigning in Rajasthan ends, polling on Saturday

The Campaign trail in Rajasthan might have come to an end, but war of words continue, with Rahul Gandhi being served a show-cause notice by EC for 'panauti', 'pickpocket' remarks against PM Modi. Promises galore in Telangana, newest being KCR promising special IT Park for Muslim youths. Rajasthan gears up to vote tomorrow, while Telangana will have its showdown on November 30. Track all latest updates on Assembly pools here with us on DH!
Last Updated 24 November 2023, 02:46 IST

02:4624 Nov 2023

Parties fixated on royalty's enduring influence in Rajasthan

BJP, which believes dynastic politics is democracy’s biggest enemy, however seems fixated on royalty. It has five royals in the fray while Congress has placed faith on one, writes Rakhee Roytalukdar.

02:2824 Nov 2023

Mohsin Ahmed Khan (Ex-Chairman) Dist Waqf Board, Karimnagar has resigned from BRS and alleged that Minister Gangula has grabbed 54 acres of Waqf land in Kazipur village

02:0824 Nov 2023

Campaigning in Rajasthan ends, polling on Saturday

02:0824 Nov 2023

Congress will form government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh: Baghel

(Published 24 November 2023, 02:43 IST)
India NewsAssembly Elections 2023Assembly Election 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

