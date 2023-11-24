Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Campaigning in Rajasthan ends, polling on Saturday

The Campaign trail in Rajasthan might have come to an end, but war of words continue, with Rahul Gandhi being served a show-cause notice by EC for 'panauti', 'pickpocket' remarks against PM Modi. Promises galore in Telangana, newest being KCR promising special IT Park for Muslim youths. Rajasthan gears up to vote tomorrow, while Telangana will have its showdown on November 30. Track all latest updates on Assembly pools here with us on DH!