Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Bhupinder Hooda in Delhi, likely to meet Congress leadership to pitch for Haryana CM post
Hello readers! With less than 24 hours left till the counting of votes begins for the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections, the race for chief ministerial post has also tightened up. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a frontrunner for the chief minister's post, on Sunday left for Delhi where he is likely to meet party leadership. In Jammu and Kashmir, Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra has said that the NC-Congress alliance will get a 'comfortable majority' in the assembly elections, and added that the doors are open for like-minded parties and individuals to keep the BJP out of power. Follow this space for latest updates on 2024 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 03:18 IST
Game on for Haryana CM post: Bhupinder Hooda likely to meet Cong leadership in Delhi today
Doors open for like-minded parties, individuals: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president
Ahead of Haryana poll results on October 8, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a frontrunner for the chief minister's post, on Sunday left for Delhi where he is likely to meet party leadership.
The Congress veteran and former chief minister Hooda will have his night stay at his Delhi residence, sources said.
He is likely to meet the party's senior leadership before he returns to his Rohtak residence Monday afternoon, they said.
An aide of Hooda said that he left for Delhi from Rohtak residence in the evening.
Source: PTI
Haryana may witness the return of Congress to power after a decade while Jammu and Kashmir is staring at a hung assembly where the National Conference-Congress combine may have to look at PDP and others to form a government, exit polls predicted on Saturday.
Defeat of Narendra Modi, says Lalu Prasad Yadav on exit polls
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday asserted that the exit polls results that predicted victory of Congress in the Haryana assembly elections should be viewed as a defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Doors open for like-minded parties, individuals: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra said the NC-Congress alliance will get a “comfortable majority” in the assembly elections, and added that the doors are open for like-minded parties and individuals to keep the BJP out of power.
