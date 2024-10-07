Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Bhupinder Hooda in Delhi, likely to meet Congress leadership to pitch for Haryana CM post

Ahead of Haryana poll results on October 8, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a frontrunner for the chief minister's post, on Sunday left for Delhi where he is likely to meet party leadership.

The Congress veteran and former chief minister Hooda will have his night stay at his Delhi residence, sources said.

He is likely to meet the party's senior leadership before he returns to his Rohtak residence Monday afternoon, they said.

An aide of Hooda said that he left for Delhi from Rohtak residence in the evening.

