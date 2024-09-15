Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE | PM Modi to flag off six Vande Bharat trains in poll-bound Jharkhand
Hello readers! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally and hold a roadshow in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Sunday. The state will go to polls in November-December this year. On Saturday, he kicked off the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. In Haryana, where assembly polls are scheduled for October 5, Modi told a rally that the Congress' politics today has reduced to spreading 'falsehoods and anarchy'. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, he promised to connect unlinked areas of the UT through the railway network, announcing that trains will soon reach the Kashmir valley. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to 2024 Assembly elections.
70% of PDP's cadre has joined Awami Ittehad Party: Raja Waheed
Jharkhand: PM to flag off 6 Vande Bharat trains from Tatanagar Junction, address rally in Jamshedpur
Prime Minister Modi will travel to Jharkhand today and flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
"The Vande Bharat Portfolio is ever-expanding with new train services being added for enhanced connectivity," the statement read.
Later in the day, he will address a rally in Jamshedpur.
Congress appoints Gehlot, Maken, Bajwa as observers for Haryana polls
The Congress on Saturday named Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as the AICC senior observers for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana.
PM Modi promises rail connectivity in Valley soon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to connect unlinked areas of Jammu and Kashmir through the railway network, announcing that trains will soon reach the Kashmir valley.
PDP at its lowest, but will be instrumental in forming non-BJP coalition govt: Iltija Mufti
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is at its lowest right now but it will play an instrumental role in forming a non-BJP coalition government after the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, party leader Iltija Mufti has said.
