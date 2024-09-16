Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE | Amit Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning ahead of first phase polls in J&K

Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chenab valley on Monday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, a BJP leader said.

Twenty-four assembly segments spread across Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban and south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18.

Source: PTI