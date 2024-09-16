Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE | Amit Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning ahead of first phase polls in J&K
Hello readers! As the campaigning for the first phase of voting in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will come to an end on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chenab valley. Twenty-four assembly segments spread across Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, and the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18. Meanwhile in poll-bound Haryana, senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij's statement that he will stake claim for the chief minister's post if the party returns to power in Haryana after the October 5 Assembly polls has highlighted disgruntlement in party ranks. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to 2024 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 02:48 IST
Highlights
08:1416 Sep 2024
J-K polls first phase: Amit Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning
08:1416 Sep 2024
Tension in Haryana BJP? Pradhan backs Saini as CM after Anil Vij eyes top post
08:1416 Sep 2024
Congress leader’s brother, several others join BJP in Jammu
J-K polls first phase: Amit Shah to address 3 rallies on last day of campaigning
Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chenab valley on Monday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, a BJP leader said.
Twenty-four assembly segments spread across Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban and south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian are going to polls in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18.
Source: PTI
Tension in Haryana BJP? Pradhan backs Saini as CM after Anil Vij eyes top post
New Delhi: Despite Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that Nayab Singh Saini would be the Haryana Chief Minister if BJP wins the elections in the state, former Home Minister Anil Vij said that he could lay claim to the post.
Read more
Congress leader’s brother, several others join BJP in Jammu
Several people, including the brother of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president Raman Bhalla, joined the BJP here on Sunday, said a spokesperson of the saffron party.
Read more
Silence prevails in J&K, Congress will establish actual peace after winning: Kanhaiya Kumar
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Sunday said there is a silence in Jammu and Kashmir and actual peace would be established in the Union Territory when his party comes to power.
Read more
Published 16 September 2024, 02:48 IST