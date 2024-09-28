Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address poll rally in Jammu

Hello readers! In a last minute push for Congress, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address poll rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the party said. These will be her first public meetings this election season as polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana together. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates related to 2024 Assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 03:51 IST

09:1928 Sep 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address poll rally in Jammu

09:1928 Sep 2024

Decision on MSP for agri produce to come soon, says Ajit Pawar

09:1928 Sep 2024

Pakistan could be split into 3 parts if it keeps supporting terrorism, says Yogi Adityanath

09:1928 Sep 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address poll rally in Jammu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address poll rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the party said.

These will be her first public meetings this election season as polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana together.

On Saturday, she will first address a public meeting in Billawar, Kathua in the morning and then address a gathering in Bishnah, Jammu.

Source: PTI

09:1928 Sep 2024

Decision on MSP for agri produce to come soon, says Ajit Pawar

In the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Friday assured that a decision on increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on agri produce would be taken soon.

Read more

09:1928 Sep 2024

Pakistan could be split into 3 parts if it keeps supporting terrorism, says Yogi Adityanath

If Pakistan continues to support terrorism, it could be split into three parts, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

Read more

09:1928 Sep 2024

‘Those who held guns in their hands are now using ballots to express themselves’: J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday said that people have voted fearlessly in the first two phases of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, adding those who once held guns in their hands are now using ballots to express themselves, marking a v...

Read more

Published 28 September 2024, 03:51 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

