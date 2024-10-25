Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | NCP releases second list of candidates for Maharashtra polls

Hello readers! The Congress on Thursday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief Nana Patole from Sakoli, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar from Brahmapuri. On the other hand, former BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil joined NCP in the presence of Deputy CM and party chief Ajit Pawar, ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates.