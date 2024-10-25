Home
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | NCP releases second list of candidates for Maharashtra polls

Hello readers! The Congress on Thursday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief Nana Patole from Sakoli, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar from Brahmapuri. On the other hand, former BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil joined NCP in the presence of Deputy CM and party chief Ajit Pawar, ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 04:05 IST

Highlights
09:23 25 Oct 2024

Unfinished dream of my father that we have to win this seat again: Zeeshan Siddiqui

09:24 25 Oct 2024

NCP releases its second list of candidates for Maharashtra polls

08:42 25 Oct 2024

Former BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil joins NCP in the presence of Deputy CM and party chief Ajit Pawar

Credit: X/@ANI

Credit: X/@ANI

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain politician Baba Siddique, on Friday joined Ajit Pawar's NCP and will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Bandra East constituency.

08:42 25 Oct 2024

There is an obvious reaction that Pawar and Thackeray were deceived by the present ruling in Maharashtra: Jayant Patil

08:42 25 Oct 2024

Congress announces first list of 48 candidates for Maharashtra polls

The entire Maharashtra Congress top brass has found space in the first list of candidates for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls even as relatives of prominent leaders have been accommodated.

Published 25 October 2024, 03:17 IST
