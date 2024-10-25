Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | NCP releases second list of candidates for Maharashtra polls
Hello readers! The Congress on Thursday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief Nana Patole from Sakoli, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar from Brahmapuri. On the other hand, former BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil joined NCP in the presence of Deputy CM and party chief Ajit Pawar, ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls. Stay tuned to DH to track the latest updates.
09:2325 Oct 2024
Unfinished dream of my father that we have to win this seat again: Zeeshan Siddiqui
09:2425 Oct 2024
NCP releases its second list of candidates for Maharashtra polls
08:4225 Oct 2024
Former BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil joins NCP in the presence of Deputy CM and party chief Ajit Pawar
Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain politician Baba Siddique, on Friday joined Ajit Pawar's NCP and will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Bandra East constituency.
There is an obvious reaction that Pawar and Thackeray were deceived by the present ruling in Maharashtra: Jayant Patil
Congress announces first list of 48 candidates for Maharashtra polls
The entire Maharashtra Congress top brass has found space in the first list of candidates for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls even as relatives of prominent leaders have been accommodated.
Published 25 October 2024, 03:17 IST