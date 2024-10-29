Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora to file nomination from Worli seat today

Hello readers! With Assembly polls round the corner in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, CM CM Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar filed their nomination papers on Monday. Tuesday is the last day of filing nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections due on November 20. The deadline to withdraw nominations is November 4. Congress released a list of 2 candidates for Jharkhand and 4 candidates for Maharashtra, for the upcoming Assembly elections in both states. BJP spokesperson Shaina, and ex-minister Danve's daughter makes it in 3rd Shiv Sena list. Track DH for more elections related updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 04:30 IST

Highlights
09:0529 Oct 2024

NCP announces names of two more candidates for Maharashtra polls

07:4829 Oct 2024

Congress releases list of 2 candidates for Jharkhand and 4 candidates for Maharashtra

07:4829 Oct 2024

MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) releases 7th list of 10 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections

07:4829 Oct 2024

BJP spokesperson Shaina, ex-minister Danve's daughter in 3rd Shiv Sena list

10:0029 Oct 2024

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora to file nomination from Worli seat today

Ahead of filing his nomination, Deora said, "Today I am going ahead and filing my nomination for the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai as Mahayuti's candidate. Firstly, I seek all of your blessings, your support and your good wishes. Worli in many ways is a mini India. It's one of Mumbai's most cosmopolitan assembly constituencies."

09:1329 Oct 2024

This election will be one sided and MVA will form govt: Congress state president

09:0529 Oct 2024

NCP announces names of two more candidates for Maharashtra polls

Credit: NCP

Credit: NCP 

07:4829 Oct 2024

Congress releases list of 2 candidates for Jharkhand and 4 candidates for Maharashtra

Heera Devasi fielded against Maharashtra Assembly speaker and BJP candidate Rahul Narvekar.

07:4829 Oct 2024

MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) releases 7th list of 10 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections

Published 29 October 2024, 03:35 IST
