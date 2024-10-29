Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora to file nomination from Worli seat today
Hello readers! With Assembly polls round the corner in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, CM CM Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar filed their nomination papers on Monday. Tuesday is the last day of filing nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections due on November 20. The deadline to withdraw nominations is November 4. Congress released a list of 2 candidates for Jharkhand and 4 candidates for Maharashtra, for the upcoming Assembly elections in both states. BJP spokesperson Shaina, and ex-minister Danve's daughter makes it in 3rd Shiv Sena list. Track DH for more elections related updates.
NCP announces names of two more candidates for Maharashtra polls
07:4829 Oct 2024
Congress releases list of 2 candidates for Jharkhand and 4 candidates for Maharashtra
07:4829 Oct 2024
MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) releases 7th list of 10 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections
07:4829 Oct 2024
BJP spokesperson Shaina, ex-minister Danve's daughter in 3rd Shiv Sena list
10:0029 Oct 2024
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora to file nomination from Worli seat today
Ahead of filing his nomination, Deora said, "Today I am going ahead and filing my nomination for the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai as Mahayuti's candidate. Firstly, I seek all of your blessings, your support and your good wishes. Worli in many ways is a mini India. It's one of Mumbai's most cosmopolitan assembly constituencies."
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora to file his nomination from Worli Assembly seat today
He says, "Today I am going ahead and filing my nomination for the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai as Mahayuti's candidate. Firstly, I seek all of your blessings, your… pic.twitter.com/8qU92d5g7j
This election will be one sided and MVA will form govt: Congress state president
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "People in huge numbers are coming to file the nomination papers. People celebrate it like a festival. This election will be one-sided and MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) will form government in the state..."