Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | In second leg of poll campaigning, Rahul to take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Haryana today
Hello readers! Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will continue to campaign in Haryana, covering several districts during his "Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra". This will be the second leg of Gandhi's campaigning in Haryana for the October 5 Assembly polls. In Maharashtra, leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, will meet on September 30 and October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula. Up north, the high-stakes campaigning for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Sunday, with polling for the final phase set for October 1. Follow this space for latest updates regarding 2024 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 03:29 IST
Rahul to cover several districts in second leg of poll campaigning, take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Haryana
DH Toon | J&K campaigning ends...
MVA meet to finalise seat sharing today
The Maha Vikas Aghadi will conclude its seat sharing talks for the assembly polls by early next week, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday. Leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, will meet on September 30 and October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula, Patole informed reporters.
Source: PTI
As the Congress is looking to go all out to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, party leader Rahul Gandhi will continue to campaign in the state, covering several districts during his "Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra".
Haryana polls | Ranjit Chautala among 8 rebels expelled by BJP for 6 years
Former Haryana minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and seven other leaders were expelled by the BJP for six years on Sunday, after they decided to contest the October 5 state Assembly polls as independent candidates.
4 seats in Udhampur to see multi-cornered contest
Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, which comprises four assembly constituencies, is set to witness a fierce multi-cornered contest between the BJP, the Congress, and J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP).
Published 30 September 2024, 03:29 IST