Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | In second leg of poll campaigning, Rahul to take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Haryana today

Hello readers! Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will continue to campaign in Haryana, covering several districts during his "Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra". This will be the second leg of Gandhi's campaigning in Haryana for the October 5 Assembly polls. In Maharashtra, leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, will meet on September 30 and October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula. Up north, the high-stakes campaigning for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Sunday, with polling for the final phase set for October 1. Follow this space for latest updates regarding 2024 Assembly elections.