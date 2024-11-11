Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Hemant Soren stopped old-age, widow pension: Assam CM Himanta

Hello readers! With just a days left for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, The opposition MVA on Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation. BJP also released its manifesto for Maharashtra, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiling in Mumbai the 25-point 'Sankalp Patra 2024', as per which the financial assistance component under the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme for women will be increased from Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 2,100. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the Assembly elections.