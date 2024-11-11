Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Hemant Soren stopped old-age, widow pension: Assam CM Himanta

Hello readers! With just a days left for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, The opposition MVA on Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation. BJP also released its manifesto for Maharashtra, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiling in Mumbai the 25-point 'Sankalp Patra 2024', as per which the financial assistance component under the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme for women will be increased from Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 2,100. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the Assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 03:37 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:3611 Nov 2024

Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates in Maharashtra

08:2511 Nov 2024

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses rally in Aurangabad, in support of party candidates

08:2511 Nov 2024

Hemant Soren stopped old-age pension & widow pension: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

08:3611 Nov 2024

Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress on Sunday suspended 28 rebel candidates for six years for "anti-party" activity. These candidates from 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray for the November 20 elections against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

08:2511 Nov 2024

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses rally in Aurangabad, in support of party candidates

08:2511 Nov 2024

Hemant Soren stopped old-age pension & widow pension: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

08:3611 Nov 2024

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses rally in support of Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar

Published 11 November 2024, 03:23 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiSharad PawarEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayJMMJharkhandHemant SorenShiv Sena (UBT)NCP (SP)Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us