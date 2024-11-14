Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Congress puppet of people with divisive agenda: Nadda

Home
Hello readers. The first phase of voting in Jharkhand was completed on Wednesday, with a 66.18% voter turnout in 43 assembly seats in the first phase. While the Jharkhand polls were relatively peaceful, West Bengal bypolls saw the death of a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Parties are now preparing for phase 2 of the Jharkhand elections and also the Maharashtra elections, both of which will vote on November 20. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the Assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 04:02 IST

08:1314 Nov 2024

08:2114 Nov 2024

Security heightened in Samravata village of Rajasthan

08:1614 Nov 2024

Jharkhand recorded 66.18% voter turnout in 43 assembly seats in first phase

09:3214 Nov 2024

PM Modi to meet Maharashtra part workers in 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program on November 16 at 11:30 am

09:2414 Nov 2024

The lotus will bloom in Jharkhand: BJP MP Anurag Thakur

09:1214 Nov 2024

There's an 'election fever' amid people. There's a positive response from people on state government schemes and its implementation: BJP MP Ashok Shankarrao Chavan.

08:5614 Nov 2024

You can misguide people only once through your fake narratives: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

08:1314 Nov 2024

Congress in clutches of urban naxals, became puppet of people with divisive agenda: J P Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Congress was in the grip of "urban naxals" and became a puppet in the hands of elements working to divide India.

Published 14 November 2024, 03:40 IST
