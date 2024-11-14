Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Congress puppet of people with divisive agenda: Nadda

Hello readers. The first phase of voting in Jharkhand was completed on Wednesday, with a 66.18% voter turnout in 43 assembly seats in the first phase. While the Jharkhand polls were relatively peaceful, West Bengal bypolls saw the death of a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Parties are now preparing for phase 2 of the Jharkhand elections and also the Maharashtra elections, both of which will vote on November 20. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the Assembly elections.