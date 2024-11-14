Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Congress puppet of people with divisive agenda: Nadda
Hello readers. The first phase of voting in Jharkhand was completed on Wednesday, with a 66.18% voter turnout in 43 assembly seats in the first phase. While the Jharkhand polls were relatively peaceful, West Bengal bypolls saw the death of a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Parties are now preparing for phase 2 of the Jharkhand elections and also the Maharashtra elections, both of which will vote on November 20. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the Assembly elections.
Congress in clutches of urban naxals, became puppet of people with divisive agenda: J P Nadda
08:2114 Nov 2024
Security heightened in Samravata village of Rajasthan
08:1614 Nov 2024
Jharkhand recorded 66.18% voter turnout in 43 assembly seats in first phase
09:3214 Nov 2024
PM Modi to meet Maharashtra part workers in 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program on November 16 at 11:30 am
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा को प्रचंड जीत दिलाने के लिए हमारे समर्पित कार्यकर्ता जी-जान से जुटे हुए हैं। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के इसी अथक परिश्रम के बीच 16 नवंबर को सुबह 11:30 बजे ‘मेरा बूथ सबसे मजबूत’ कार्यक्रम में उनसे संवाद को लेकर बेहद उत्सुक हूं।…
There's an 'election fever' amid people. There's a positive response from people on state government schemes and its implementation: BJP MP Ashok Shankarrao Chavan.
VIDEO | #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024: "Jyotiraditya Scindia held a public meeting in Malegaon (yesterday). People in large numbers attended the meeting very enthusiastically. There's an 'election fever' amid people. There's a positive response from people on state government… pic.twitter.com/zKmcNSsMjq
You can misguide people only once through your fake narratives: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
#WATCH | Latur, Maharashtra | Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "After being troubled by the divisive politics of Sharad Pawar and the Congress, it is now decided that Mahayuti will win. The reports are coming which indicate that Mahayuti will register a massive victory and a… pic.twitter.com/OBQeYe7Ges