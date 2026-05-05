Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP appoints Amit Shah and J P Nadda as observers to Bengal, Assam

<p>New Delhi: After the party registered a stellar win in West Bengal, and broke electoral records in Assam, the BJP appointed union home minister Amit Shah as the observer to Bengal and former president J P Nadda as the observer to Assam. Shah will be assisted in his job by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Manjhi, while Nadda will have as co-observer Nayab Singh Saini, the Chief Minister of Haryana. </p><p>While it remains unclear who will be the chief minister in Bengal, party sources said that the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal is likely to take place on May 9. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | A defiant Mamata says won't quit CM post, everything's written in Constitution, says BJP.<p>While names are doing the rounds, sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Shah, party president Nitin Nabin and the party’s national Parliamentary Board in the next few days to decide on the Chief Minister and other members of the Council of Ministers. A meeting of some of the party’s general secretaries took place in the BJP headquarters in Delhi, while Shah and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, too, held a meeting on Monday night. </p><p>The BJP alone won 207 seats in West Bengal and 82 seats in Assam. This will be the first BJP government in Bengal, the state from where party founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee belonged. In Assam, the NDA’s tally was the largest ever electoral tally in the state’s history. </p>