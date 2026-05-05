Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP appoints Amit Shah and J P Nadda as observers to Bengal, Assam

The BJP alone won 207 seats in West Bengal and 82 seats in Assam. This will be the first BJP government in Bengal.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsAmit ShahJ P NaddaAssam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us