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Assembly Elections 2026: BJP eyes gains in polls to five assemblies; West Bengal main challenge

In the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the main opposition with its tally surging to 77 seats in the 294-member assembly from three in 2016.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 05:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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