Assembly Elections 2026 | DH Interview: 'Kerala to create new history, left to do well in West Bengal', says CPI(M) leader M A Baby

<p>The Left’s electoral map in India has shrunk in the past decade. With another election season in, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpim">CPI(M)</a> General Secretary MA Baby spoke to <em><strong>DH</strong></em><strong>’s Shemin Joy</strong> on his party’s prospects in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, its stronghold where it is seeking an unprecedented third term, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> where it is trying to regain its lost ground. </p><p><strong>What are your expectations from Kerala where the polling is over?</strong></p><p>Those who ignore the fact that the LDF government’s mark is evident in both welfare and infrastructure initiatives may claim there is anti-incumbency sentiment in Kerala. There are some fabricated criticisms too against those leading the government. I believe Kerala has enough political awareness to recognise such narratives. I expect a new history in Kerala with an LDF victory for the third time. </p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: CPI(M) fighting existential battle in its last bastion.<p><strong>BJP is discussed as a significant player in Kerala. Will it improve its position?</strong></p><p>This time, I don’t expect BJP to open its account. BJP has not grown enough to significantly influence elections in Kerala. Its victories in Lok Sabha and Assembly once were largely due to direct or indirect support by the UDF. Even their Lok Sabha votes were influenced by being the ruling party at the national level, which won’t translate the same way in Assembly elections. Still, I must say BJP and RSS have a disturbing presence in Kerala. Even if they are not a decisive force, they are influential enough to require serious opposition from secular and democratic forces.</p><p><strong>Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have accused the CPI(M) of being BJP’s “B-team.” Won’t such accusations affect Opposition unity?</strong></p>.Kerala Assembly elections 2026 | Who next after Pinarayi Vijayan? Inside CPI(M)'s looming showdown.<p>They have made baseless allegations. CPI(M) works within the I.N.D.I.A bloc because defeating BJP is necessary. When parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc are compelled by the specific circumstances of a state to compete, they should never do so by forgetting their national political responsibility. Even when they were hitting below the belt, none of us responded in the same manner.</p><p><strong>There has been criticism that the Kerala campaign had been centred around Pinarayi Vijayan, which the CPI(M) usually avoids. What is your response?</strong></p><p>This is not accurate. He has been CM for 10 years continuously, something unprecedented in Kerala and naturally, that reflects in the campaign. However, he functions within the party structure. </p><p><strong>The Left Front is contesting alone in West Bengal. What is different this time?</strong></p><p>Previously, we had some level of understanding and adjustments with parties, including the Congress, to fight both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. At the same time, an important development is that there has been an expansion within the Left with the entry of the CPI(ML) Liberation. </p><p><strong>But how will you perform in this election in Bengal?</strong></p><p>The CPI(M) and the Left Front have conducted extensive mass outreach programs and mobilized large numbers of people. Big rallies have been held at the Brigade Parade Ground, generating great enthusiasm among people. The Left will demonstrate its relevance in Bengal politics and make a notable advance in this election. How far that will be reflected in terms of seats cannot be predicted with certainty at this stage. </p>