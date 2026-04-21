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Assembly Elections 2026 | DH Interview: 'Kerala to create new history, left to do well in West Bengal', says CPI(M) leader M A Baby

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on his party’s prospects in Kerala.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 02:09 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 02:09 IST
India NewsKeralaWest BengalIndian PoliticsCPI(M)West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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