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Assembly Elections 2026 | EC to announce poll dates at 4:00 pm today
Hello Readers! The Election Commission will announce dates for assembly polls on Sunday evening. Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 08:41 IST
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Assembly Elections 2026 | Election Commission to announce assembly poll dates on March 15 evening
Published 15 March 2026, 08:37 IST