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Assembly Elections 2026 Exit Polls Predictions: BJP to defeat TMC in Bengal with clean sweep in Assam; UDF's comeback in Kerala; DMK to retain Tamil Nadu

Exit polls also brought some cheers to the Congress, projecting victory for the UDF alliance in Kerala after a gap of 10 years.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 16:45 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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