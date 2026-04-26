<p>This edition of the Assembly elections has entered its last leg. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi">CPI </a>General Secretary D Raja spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on the Left’s prospects and BJP’s strategy in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2026">Assembly polls</a>.</p>.<p><strong>You have travelled to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Is BJP gaining in these elections?</strong></p><p>No, I don't think so but the BJP is trying hard through manipulation and money power. But there is strong resistance from people. People in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and elsewhere see the BJP as a threat to their culture and language. They speak One Nation, One Religion, One Language and One Culture. India is a diverse country and that should be tolerated and respected but BJP doesn’t do this. BJP is trying to build a uni-dimensional nation, undermining the Constitution, diversity and democracy.</p>.'Political creature who changes colour': CPI(M) leader Balan compares P V Anvar with chameleon.<p><strong>During this election campaign, we saw workers coming out to streets to protest, especially in Noida. How big is this an issue in these elections?</strong></p><p>That is because this government is aggressively pursuing anti-worker policies like Labour Code. The Modi government’s policies are disasters for workers, both in formal and informal sectors. Workers have no option as they are not getting adequate wages.</p> .<p><strong>This is the fourth election since the Left lost Bengal. Do you see the Left’s revival in Bengal? </strong></p><p><br>This is a common concern among us. If we fail to revive and emerge as a force which can play a role in shaping Bengal politics, it is going to be very tough and challenging. For the future of the Left, Bengal is a very critical state. We understand this. </p> .<p><strong>Post elections, where do you see the Left in Bengal? What kind of Left narrative will you push?</strong></p><p><br>We have to project an economic and political alternative. Ideologically, we fight the rightwing communal forces. That is why leaders starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi consider communism as a dangerous ideology. But the Left has not emerged as a force to reckon with. </p><p>The Left needs to increase its presence in Parliament as well as in Assemblies. It is a challenge not just for the Left but for the entire country as the BJP-RSS pose a threat to the Constitution and the multi-party democratic structure of our country. Even Parliament is not allowed to function and is made redundant. Democracy is facing grave threats.</p> .<p><strong>Why do you think the BJP brought the Delimitation bill linked to women's quota in the midst of elections?</strong></p><p><br>The timing as well as the clubbing of delimitation and women’s quota is highly questionable. They should not have convened the special sitting in the first place. They tried this route because the BJP was finding it difficult in the elections. The government did nothing after the women’s quota law was passed in 2023. </p><p>They think they can woo people by showing we are for women’s quota. It is the Opposition, which fought for women’s quota. For instance, it was comrades like CPI’s Renu Chakrabarty and Geeta Mukherjee who raised voice for women’s quota in Parliament. BJP should understand this history. BJP cannot rewrite history also. If you look at the ideology of the BJP, it perpetuates inequality and patriarchy. </p> .<p><strong>We saw Rahul Gandhi all attacking the Left in Kerala. Do you think such moves will impact Opposition unity?</strong></p><p><br>Rahul Gandhi should think over this. Local leaders making certain remarks, one can understand. But leaders of the stature of Rahul Gandhi should restrain from such things. </p> .<p><strong>What do you think will happen in Kerala elections?</strong> </p><p><br>Kerala was one of the first in the world to elect a communist government. I am sure they are going to create history by electing a communist government for the third consecutive time. Neither the Congress-led UDF nor the BJP could attack LDF on the basis of its performance. The LDF will have decent numbers to form the government.</p> .<p><strong>Who will be the Chief Minister if you win?</strong></p><p>The LDF will decide.</p><p><strong>What is your take on Tamil Nadu?</strong></p><p>My understanding is that the DMK-led coalition will emerge victorious. Our coalition is united in the fight for social justice, equality and secularism. </p>