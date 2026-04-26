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Assembly Elections 2026 | 'People see BJP as threat to their culture': CPI's D Raja

This edition of the Assembly elections has entered its last leg. CPI General Secretary D Raja spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on the Left’s prospects and BJP’s strategy in the Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 03:21 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 03:21 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsCPIassembly elections 2026

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