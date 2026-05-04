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Assembly Elections 2026 Results | 'Regional parties not aligning with anti-BJP bloc will eventually fade away'

Opposition leaders claim that BJP manages entry into states where it does not have a stake with the help of regional parties that places themselves against the dominant party, especially Congress.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsBJPTMCTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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