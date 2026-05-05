Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Assembly Elections 2026 | Who will be next CMs in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry?

The speculations over the CM post in the respective states has already begun. Let's take a look at the possible CM contenders in each state.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 11:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us