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Assembly Elections: A litmus test for Nitin Nabin

In these four states, BJP is striving to come to power for the first time in three, and defend its government in one. The party’s performance could define the early contours of his tenure atop the party’s organisational hierarchy.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsnitin nabin

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