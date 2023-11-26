Assembly Elections Live: Congress plans campaign blitzkrieg in Telangana to dismantle BRS
As the polling gets over in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and MP, all eyes are now set on their southern state- Telangana. Catch all the latest updates on the dance of democracy only with DH!
Last Updated 26 November 2023, 03:19 IST
Voting percentage affects election outcome in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan’s political landscape, which has a tendency to change the incumbent government after every election since the last 25 years, the voting percentage has had an impact on the election outcome.
Read more
Telangana Assembly polls: Eyes set on unseating BRS, Congress plans campaign blitzkrieg in state
With the electioneering in four-poll bound states ending, the Congress is planning a campaign blitzkrieg in Telangana ahead of the November 30 polling.
Read more
Women voters sang folk song while waiting in a queue at a polling booth in Rajasthan's Dausa constituency yesterday.
(Published 26 November 2023, 03:15 IST)