Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | PM Modi to address rallies in Haryana, J&K today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address his first rally ahead of next month's Haryana Assembly elections.
The prime minister will address a rally at Kurukshetra's Theme Park in the afternoon.
This will be the prime minister's first rally for the Haryana elections, a party leader said.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday appealed to people to attend the rally in large numbers.
Nominations of 37 candidates were rejected during Friday's scrutiny of papers of hopefuls from 40 constituencies that will go to the polls in the last phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, officials said.
The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is September 16. These seats will go to the polls on October 1.
The nomination papers of candidates from 40 assembly constituencies going to the polls in the third and final phase were scrutinised in the offices of the respective returning officers of the seven districts.
During the scrutiny, the candidatures of 449 were found valid, the officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the poll campaign trail in support of his party candidates on Saturday by addressing a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, amid tight security arrangements.
This will be the first visit by a prime minister to Doda in the last 42 years.
Multi-tier security has been deployed across the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar, particularly around the venue, to ensure a peaceful and smooth conduct of the election rally, which will be held at the stadium in Doda town.