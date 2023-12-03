JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Assembly Elections: PM Modi likely to address BJP workers as party set to clinch 3 states

Modi is likely to address BJP workers at the party headquarters here.
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 08:15 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: With the trends giving the BJP a lead in three states in the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address party workers here on Sunday evening, party sources said.

They said Modi is likely to address BJP workers at the party headquarters here.

According to trends issued by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh and in 54 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh.

In Rajasthan, the BJP was leading in 111 of 199 seats, while the Congress was leading in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 December 2023, 08:15 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMadhya PradeshRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023ChhattisgarhChhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT