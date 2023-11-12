Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Congress implemented welfare schemes keeping in mind every section, says Gehlot
Last Updated 12 November 2023, 02:35 IST
The Congress government in Rajasthan implemented public welfare schemes keeping in mind every section of society during its five-year tenure, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.
Addressing an election rally for the Congress' candidate in Jodhpur's Bhopalgarh, Gehlot also expressed confidence that the public will return the party to power in the state.
Shah attacks Cong on OBC welfare, says party opposed, suppressed Mandal Commission report
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday questioned the Congress' commitment towards upliftment of the Other Backward Classes and said the party had opposed and suppressed the Mandal Commission report for several years.
Shah's attack on the Congress comes at a time when the party has promised to carry out a caste census in Madhya Pradesh if it gets elected to power.
