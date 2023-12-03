Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live: Counting of votes to start at 8 am
With just hours to go before the fate of the political parties that contested the assembly elections from four states are sealed, preparations are under way to start the counting process. Most exit polls have put the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while predicting a win for Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Follow all the latest updates from counting day only with DH!
Counting of votes in the four states will start at 8 am
21:5502 Dec 2023
Rajasthan Assembly polls: Congress, BJP reach out to Independents, smaller parties
21:5302 Dec 2023
Election results in four states are being keenly watched by parties of the I.N.D.I.A grouping, with the Congress' performance likely to affect the dynamics in the opposition alliance which will now step up preparations to take on the BJP in next year's general elections
23:3502 Dec 2023
BJP is seeking to replicate the winning streak of Gujarat, where it has been ruling since 1998, in Madhya Pradesh with four-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoping to form government again
23:3402 Dec 2023
For Chhattisgarh, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been sent as AICC observers, while for Madhya Pradesh party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been deputed
23:3402 Dec 2023
In Rajasthan, Congress has appointed former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan as AICC observers
23:3302 Dec 2023
In Telangana, Congress has appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan and K J George as observers
23:3202 Dec 2023
Policemen review arrangements for counting of votes for the Telanagna Assembly election, in Hyderabad
Telangana polls 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo
22:0202 Dec 2023
21:5502 Dec 2023
Nearly 40 rebels from both parties have contested elections after being denied tickets and have put up a tough fight. With several exit polls predicting a tight race between the BJP and the Congress, MLAs from this group could play a crucial role.
21:5302 Dec 2023
21:5302 Dec 2023
In Chhattisgarh, where the half-way mark is 46, the Congress was predicted to win 40 to 65 seats while the BJP was expected to win 30-48 seats. While Axis My India and P-Marq gave Congress 40-50 seats, they gave BJP 36-46 and 35-45 seats. CVoter gave BJP 36-48 seats while the Congress was given 41-53 seats.
21:5302 Dec 2023
In Telangana, the Congress is predicted to oust the ruling BRS, which was in power since 2014, with Today’s Chanakya predicting a maximum of 80 seats and a minimum of 62