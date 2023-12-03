Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live: Vote count under way; BJP, Congress neck and neck in MP and Rajasthan

Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will begin shortly, unveiling the strengths and shortcomings of the BJP and its main rival Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections and giving it indications about tweaking its strategies.

The results will have ramifications for parties and leaders like Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, A Revanth Reddy (all Congress) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh (all BJP) and and K Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS).

Read more