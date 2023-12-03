Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live:
Vote count under way; BJP, Congress neck and neck in MP and Rajasthan
The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls is under way and with this the battle of BJP vs Congress vs BRS has begun. Most exit polls have put the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while predicting a win for Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Don't miss a beat—join us for up-to-the-minute updates on the election results.
It begins! Counting of votes for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly elections is under way. Stay tuned to this blog for round-the-coverage on election results from all the four states.
02:0303 Dec 2023
FAQs | How are the votes counted?
01:5103 Dec 2023
'Truth will triumph': Atmosphere electric as Congress workers pray for party victory in 4 states
02:5203 Dec 2023
In MP, Congress ahead on 11+ seats. Rajasthan - Congress (14+), BJP (13+)
02:4703 Dec 2023
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is inching ahead on 9+ seats, with Congress limited to 6. Congress has taken early lead in Rajasthan with 11+, with BJP at 10+.
02:4103 Dec 2023
In Rajasthan, BJP and Congress are at 3+ respectively.
In early trends, BJP is leading from 2 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress is yet to open its account.
02:3503 Dec 2023
02:3003 Dec 2023
Celebrations outside Congress HQ in Delhi
Counting of votes in 4 states shortly; results to give BJP, Congress heads up before LS polls
Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will begin shortly, unveiling the strengths and shortcomings of the BJP and its main rival Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections and giving it indications about tweaking its strategies.
The results will have ramifications for parties and leaders like Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, A Revanth Reddy (all Congress) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh (all BJP) and and K Chandrasekhar Rao (BRS).