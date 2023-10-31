Assembly polls: No exit poll between 7 am of Nov 7 and 6.30 pm PM of Nov 30, says EC

It notified the period between 7:00 am on November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and 6.30 pm on November 30, 2023 (Thursday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the five elections and assembly by election in Nagaland, shall be prohibited.