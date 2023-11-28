Assembly polls: We are going to sweep the elections, says K C Venugopal

The elections to five states will come to an end on November 30. Congress is confident of a better show, which its leaders say will enthuse its cadre ahead of Lok Sabha election in next 5-6 months. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on the party’s performance and assessment of the future.

The elections to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram are over. Is the Congress on a strong wicket or is there something to be worried about?

We are winning these elections, including in Telangana where polling is on November 30. Our internal assessment is that we are forming governments in five states. This is based on the feedback from candidates and the reports submitted by party observers.

What is the basis of this confidence?

From the beginning itself, we were confident about Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, there were strong sentiments against the BJP government. In Chhattisgarh where we were in power, government’s had a good image. Initially, we had a feeling that it would be a close contest in Rajasthan but after the polling is over, our people are very confident about the state bucking the trend and returning to power.

So, Congress managed to bring unity among leaders and are you saying it helped?

We had sorted out all those issues much earlier. You saw that in the campaign.

How do you place Congress in the Telangana contest?

We are going to sweep the elections. There is a Congress wave. We have been working systematically in the state for at least a year. People are fed up with the misrule by K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS. We have managed to convince people. You should also understand the impact of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is huge. Not just in Telangana, but in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan too.