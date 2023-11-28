Assembly polls: We are going to sweep the elections, says K C Venugopal

The elections to five states will come to an end on November 30. Congress is confident of a better show, which its leaders say will enthuse its cadre ahead of Lok Sabha election in next 5-6 months. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on the party’s performance and assessment of the future.
The elections to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram are over. Is the Congress on a strong wicket or is there something to be worried about?
We are winning these elections, including in Telangana where polling is on November 30. Our internal assessment is that we are forming governments in five states. This is based on the feedback from candidates and the reports submitted by party observers.
What is the basis of this confidence?
From the beginning itself, we were confident about Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, there were strong sentiments against the BJP government. In Chhattisgarh where we were in power, government’s had a good image. Initially, we had a feeling that it would be a close contest in Rajasthan but after the polling is over, our people are very confident about the state bucking the trend and returning to power.
So, Congress managed to bring unity among leaders and are you saying it helped?
We had sorted out all those issues much earlier. You saw that in the campaign.
How do you place Congress in the Telangana contest?
We are going to sweep the elections. There is a Congress wave. We have been working systematically in the state for at least a year. People are fed up with the misrule by K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS. We have managed to convince people. You should also understand the impact of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is huge. Not just in Telangana, but in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan too.
A year ago, Congress was not in good shape in Telangana. What changed?
We were third in a bypoll. We had initiated our campaign during the Bharat Jodo Yatra itself. Nearer to the elections, we managed to have a good crop of candidates. A number of leaders from other parties also joined the Congress ahead of elections. We chose candidates after assessing their winnability. We energised our party structure and gave shape to our continuous campaign against the corrupt government. We have a very well-designed plan and well-oiled machinery to reach out to people. Our state leadership also rose to face the challenge.
The Election Commission withdrew the permission granted to the BRS government to disburse Rythu Bandhu Scheme funds. What is your take?
None of us had opposed the disbursement of funds, as it was beneficial for the farmers. This withdrawal happened because of T Harish Rao, who made an announcement by violating the model code. Who doesn't know that this should not be announced during elections? The EC order makes it clear that they are withdrawing the permission because of Harish Rao's announcement. BRS and Harish Rao are the enemies of farmers, not Congress.
BRS is one of the regional parties that could join an Opposition grouping. Do you think the personalised attacks on BRS closed the doors for the party to join the I.N.D.I.A bloc
BRS has never been part of the Opposition or the bloc. Telangana is the only place where the BRS opens their mouth against the BJP. BRS is a BJP sponsored party. BRS is a Narendra Modi supporter outside Telangana. BRS supported anti-people legislation like the farmers' bill and anti-people policies. So when other parties decided to be part of the I.N.D.I.A, the BRS had taken a position that it would have nothing to do with it.
SP’s Akhilesh Yadav is upset with the way MP seat sharing talks ended. Some others too are unhappy about the way the group is functioning. Aren't there problems within the I.N.D.I.A bloc?
There will be broader discussions soon after the Assembly elections. Congress will do whatever it needs to create an atmosphere of cordiality and accommodation. We will sort out problems if there are any. We and other parties are committed to that. We all will sit together to iron out differences.
During the elections we witnessed several instances of below the belt campaign rhetoric from all sides. There were remarks like 'moorkhon ka sardaar' and 'panauti' among others. Shouldn't this be avoided?
BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders are the biggest violators. The Prime Minister is the leader in this. There is no point in finding fault with others.
Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the BJP is not against caste census. There is also a move for the sub categorisation of Dalits in a bid to woo the Madiga community. Is it because the Congress is strongly pushing the social justice agenda?
These are all election gimmicks to fool people. Shah spoke in support of caste census in Chhattisgarh because the state has a substantial number of OBCs. They are not sincere about this. On Madigas, they could have implemented it rather than waiting for nine years. There is no point in assuring people during elections. Your words need to be translated into deeds.
You have travelled across five states in the past two months. Do the interactions with people give you confidence for the Lok Sabha elections?
The mood is changing in the country. We are in direct fight with the BJP in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Our confidence level has increased and the election results will underline it.