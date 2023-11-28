Assets of those named by UNSC for terror funding to be frozen within 24 hours: Govt to agencies

The DoR communication, which has been accessed by PTI, says that 'orders have been issued under section 51A of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of 1967 and under Section 12A of the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005 by government implementing targeted financial sanctions related to terrorism and terror financing as well as proliferation financing against persons and entities designated by United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the list of such designated entities is communicated by MEA (ministry of external affairs) from time to time...' 'In order to ensure that the sanctions are effective and the designated individuals or entities are not able to divert or utilise the targeted funds and assets, it is important that the sanctions are imposed without delay as required in different international conventions. 'As per the established conventions and practice, it is clarified that 'without delay' in the context of all sanctions related to terrorism and terror financing as well as proliferation financing means preferably on the same business day but not later than 24 hours in any case,' the DoR communication said.