Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Astrologer's old prediction on fuel shortage goes viral amid LPG crisis in India

In the post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the astrologer wrote: “India will face fuel and natural gas shortage after March 2026… Supply chain disrupt.”
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 14:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 14:49 IST
LPGTrendingastrology

Follow us on :

Follow Us