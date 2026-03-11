Astrologer's old prediction on fuel shortage goes viral amid LPG crisis in India

<p>As reports of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/worried-about-lpg-shortage-here-are-4-effective-alternatives-3927628">LPG shortages emerge in parts of India</a> amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, an old social media post by an astrologer has resurfaced online and gone viral.</p><p>The tweet, posted in September 2025 by astrologer Prashanth Kini from the handle @AstroPrashanth9, had predicted that India could face disruptions in fuel and natural gas supplies after March 2026.</p>.India looking beyond Gulf countries for fuel demands .<p>In the post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the astrologer wrote: “India will face fuel and natural gas shortage after March 2026… Supply chain disrupt.”</p>.<p>With the current tensions affecting global energy supply chains, the post has been widely shared across social media platforms, with many users expressing surprise on how the prediction has come true. Some are saying it is coincidental, some are praising the astrologer.</p>.India says crude oil, fuel stocks to last 25 days; enough supply to last West Asia crisis.<p>It's been more than 2 weeks since the situation got escalated in West Asia. Entire gulf region along with some other countries has seen bombings and drone attacks. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei died on February 28 and after that situation has only become tense. </p><p>In the current state, no signs of peace are visible and impact of tensions is reaching to countries that are far away from the conflict zone. Fuel crisis has already started showing its impact in India and Pakistan, whereas one Thai ship was hit by missiles today while crossing the Strait of Hormuz. </p>