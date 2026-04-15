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At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Akola sees day's highest temperature in India; parts of Maharashtra sizzle

As per the IMD's predictions, the maximum temperature is expected to go down from April 21.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsIMDMaharashtraHeat

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